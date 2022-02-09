e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar Chowpatty

He also announced that BMC will be getting its own Waghoba Club in schools for nature trails.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter/@AUThackeray

Twitter/@AUThackeray

Advertisement

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday inaugurated a viewing deck at Dadar Chowpatty.

"Inaugurated this deck in Dadar. It was a storm water outfall, now converted to a beautiful viewing deck by @mybmc as we focus on increasing urban open spaces for citizens. Located near Chaityabhoomi, we have proposed to name it Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck,” he tweeted.

He also announced that BMC will be getting its own Waghoba Club in schools for nature trails.

"As we mark 200 years of the last tiger spotting at Gowalia Tank, August Kranti Maidan, we had a tiger again at the very same place, along with school kids of the @mybmc schools.Today we announce that the BMC will have its own Waghoba Club in schools for nature trails," he tweeted further.

"Today we announce that the BMC will have its own Waghoba Club in schools for nature trails," he tweeted further.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
Advertisement