Maharashtra: MHADA's Konkan Board to sell 2,046 homes

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) Konkan wing is looking at coming up with an affordable housing lottery draw in the upcoming months. This time, 2,046 homes will be on the block, in Thane, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai and Vengurla, confirmed a senior official from the department.

These 2,046 tenements will be spread across four income groups under which MHADA classifies their housing stock – Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG). Under the EWS category, there will be 1,001 units, while the LIG will have 1,023 homes and MIG (18). Only four apartments will be available under the HIG category. As compared to the homes available and sold by MHADA's Mumbai Board within Mumbai, those out of the Greater Mumbai limits are relatively lesser priced, making them sought after by potential home buyers.

This housing lottery draw was to happen much earlier (in 2022) but was pushed back due to changes being made to the new software. The idea behind getting new software is to make the entire process of the lottery draw human intervention-free, right from making an application to eligibility checking and allotment. Only during the last process regarding possession of the flats will there be an interaction between an official and the lottery draw winner.

There is a possibility of MHADA holding the lottery draw along with that of the Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad Boards. The Mumbai Board plans to sell around 4,000 homes, the Pune Board will have over 4,600 flats and the Aurangabad Board may have around 800 units. The lottery draw is likely to be held during the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year.

Total homes

2,046

Economically Weaker Section

1,001

Low Income Group

1,023

Middle Income Group

18

High Income Group

4