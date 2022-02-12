Maharashtra: Mentally-challenged woman raped in Palghar; one held

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly repeatedly raping a mentally-challenged woman at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

According to the police, the accused, a resident of Dapchari Sutar Pada area of Kev in Vikramgad, had allegedly raped a woman from his village over the last five months.

The matter came to light when the woman, who was found to be pregnant, informed her mother that the accused used to sexually assault her and threaten her, the station house officer of Manor police station said.

Based on a complaint, the accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:32 PM IST