Maharashtra: Men sexually assault women, throw chilli powder and alcohol at her private parts; one arrested

In a horrific incident of woman's brutality that has come to light in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, the police on Thursday arrested a man over the complaint of a 27-year-old woman, for sexually assaulting her. as per the woman, the arrested accused and two others threw chilli and alcohol at her private parts.

The men also allegedly inflicted injuries on her body with a razor blade, as per the complaint, police said.

According to the police, the arrested accused is a 31-year-old man who met the victim a few months ago on social media and both were in a relationship. However, recently, the two had a fallout.

An FIR in this regard has been registered by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police while the 31-year-old accused has been arrested, and the police are on the lookout for the other two accused.

In the FIR, the woman alleged that the three attackers acted at the behest of the prime accused.

The FIR mentioned that the victim was standing on the roadside stall after visiting a nearby temple around 11.30 am on Thursday and that is when three persons on a bike came near her and one of them signalled others to take out a sickle and attack her.

"Fearing for her life, the woman ran to a public toilet where the three assailants threw chilli powder and alcohol on her private parts," Indian Express quoted the inspector in charge at the police station.

"They are alleged to have torn her clothes and inflicted injuries on her body with a razor blade. It has been alleged in the FIR that the attack was ordered by the 31-year-old man," the officer added.

(with inputs from Indian Express)