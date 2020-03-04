Maharashtra: Men climb boundary wall of school in Yavatmal, pass chits to students during exam

Yavatmal: A video has come to light in which a group of men is seen climbing the boundary walls of a zila parishad school in Mahagaon and passing chits to students writing their Class X matriculation examination on Tuesday.

AS Chaudhary, exam centre controller of the school, said that they have been facing an issue due to an incomplete boundary wall. "The boundary wall of our school compound is incomplete, so we have asked police to increase the security. We have repeatedly contacted them over the phone," she said.