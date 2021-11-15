e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral for Babasaheb PurandareIndia records 10,229 fresh COVID-19 infections; active cases decline to 1,34,096Historian, Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare passes awayDelhi's AQI improves marginally but remains in 'very poor' category
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 08:10 AM IST

Maharashtra: Medium-intensity quake hits Ratnagiri; no casualty

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

A medium-intensity quake of magnitude 4 hit Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri in the early hours of Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was in Ratnagiri district, some 350 km from Mumbai, and it occurred at a depth of 5 km.

The quake occurred at 2.36 am, J L Gautam, Head (Operations) of the NCS said, adding there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: Following violence in Amravati, Nanded and Malegaon, prohibitory orders issued in Pune... Maharashtra: Following violence in Amravati, Nanded and Malegaon, prohibitory orders issued in Pune...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 08:10 AM IST
Advertisement