Maharashtra: Media groups seek probe into Journalist's 'accidental' death

Mumbai: Media organisations have demanded a probe into the 'accidental death of an investigative journalist who had run an expose on the Ratnagiri refinery project, here on Tuesday.

As per an IANS report, the Mantralaya Ani Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh (MAVVS) and Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh (MMPS) have issued appeals to the effect on the death of journalist Shashikant Warishe, working for the 'Mahanagri Times' published from in Ratnagiri.

Letter sent to CM Shinde & Dy CM Fadnavis

The MMPS has also sent a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a probe into 'the heinous killing' of Warishe and booking the culprits at the earliest.

Known for his pro-farmer campaign and articles targeting the proposed refinery hub, Warishe was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

The MAVVS and MMPS Â- which described Warishe as a daring reporter who fought against injustice - have urged the government and the police to take the incident seriously, investigate the matter and take stringent punitive action against those found guilty.

