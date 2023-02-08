e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Media groups seek probe into Journalist's 'accidental' death

Maharashtra: Media groups seek probe into Journalist's 'accidental' death

Known for his pro-farmer campaign and articles targeting the proposed refinery hub, Warishe was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 02:41 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Media groups seek probe into Journalist's 'accidental' death | Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Media organisations have demanded a probe into the 'accidental death of an investigative journalist who had run an expose on the Ratnagiri refinery project, here on Tuesday.

As per an IANS report, the Mantralaya Ani Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh (MAVVS) and Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh (MMPS) have issued appeals to the effect on the death of journalist Shashikant Warishe, working for the 'Mahanagri Times' published from in Ratnagiri.

Letter sent to CM Shinde & Dy CM Fadnavis

The MMPS has also sent a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a probe into 'the heinous killing' of Warishe and booking the culprits at the earliest.

Known for his pro-farmer campaign and articles targeting the proposed refinery hub, Warishe was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

The MAVVS and MMPS Â- which described Warishe as a daring reporter who fought against injustice - have urged the government and the police to take the incident seriously, investigate the matter and take stringent punitive action against those found guilty.

Read Also
Gujarat RTI activist murder case: HC suspends life term of ex-BJP MP’s nephew
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Media groups seek probe into Journalist's 'accidental' death

Maharashtra: Media groups seek probe into Journalist's 'accidental' death

JEE Mains Result 2023: Maharashtra’s top scorers excel on a high note

JEE Mains Result 2023: Maharashtra’s top scorers excel on a high note

Mumbai: 2 held while running away after stealing oil tanker full of base oil to Gujarat

Mumbai: 2 held while running away after stealing oil tanker full of base oil to Gujarat

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO offers 13 residential cum commercial plots in prime location of 3 nodes

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO offers 13 residential cum commercial plots in prime location of 3 nodes

Mira Bhayandar: Golden hour alert helps youth get back Rs 4.5 Lakh lost to cyber fraud

Mira Bhayandar: Golden hour alert helps youth get back Rs 4.5 Lakh lost to cyber fraud