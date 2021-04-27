Maharashtra may get supply of Covishield only after May 20: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state may receive its supply of 'Covishield' vaccine only after May 20.

Talking to reporters here, Tope said the availability of anti-COVID-19 vaccines is still a challenge and the state needs a week's quota delivered at one time in order to vaccinate maximum number of people.

"The Serum Institute of India (SII) has informed the state government that it can supply the 'Covishield' vaccine only after May 20," he said.

The Centre has relaxed its COVID-19 vaccination strategy in the third phase under which the country's large 18-plus population will get inoculated from May 1.

The Pune-based SII, the world's largest vaccine maker in terms of volume, has announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its 'Covishield' vaccine for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.