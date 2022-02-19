Maharashtra may be fully unlocked from March amid fall in COVID-19 cases, indicates Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Amid falling COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra will be unlocked with the lifting of present restrictions from March onwards. This was indicated by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after attending the Shiv Jayanti celebrations on Saturday at the Shivneri Fort in Pune district.

‘’As the incidence of corona is reduced and the third wave recedes, the state will soon be unlocked,’’ said Pawar. The Deputy Chief Minister’s move comes when the daily COVID-19 cases are below 3,000 in the state and the cumulative vaccination as on February 18 is reported at 15,35,92,395 doses.

Although Pawar has not divulged further details, officers from several departments said that the government is expected to allow functioning of cinemas, theatres, restaurants and bars, gyms with full capacity.

The state cabinet at its meeting slated for next Wednesday is expected to discuss the issue and take a decision. In the meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also discuss the proposed relaxation of curbs with the Task Force on COVID-19 and give his approval for the same. The Centre has already asked states to remove restrictions in order to give a boost to the economic activities.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty said as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity.

Pawar’s announcement came days after the hospitality sector had urged the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the restoration of normal timings for all hotels and restaurants across all the districts in Maharashtra. At present, the timing restrictions on hospitality establishments have been lifted in 12 districts, however, the remaining 24 continue to remain open only till 10 pm or 11 pm.

