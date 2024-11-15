 Maharashtra: Matka Queen Jaya Chedda Withdraws Petitions Seeking Relief From Bombay HC
Jaya Chedda withdrew the petitions after a bench of Justices Bharti Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande expressed it was not inclined to entertain the same.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

Jaya Chedda, also known as matka queen, has withdrawn her six petitions from the Bombay high court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs and legal proceedings against her under the  Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

She withdrew the petitions after a bench of Justices Bharti Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande expressed it was not inclined to entertain the same. 

Chheda’s advocate, Taraq Sayed, argued that the cases against her were repetitive, as each involved the same set of accused. 

State’s advocate JP Yagnik, however, opposed the petitions and pointed out witness statements and evidence allegedly linking Chheda to illegal gambling activities.

The bench said it was not inclined to grant relief and advised Chheda to seek discharge through the trial court.

Chheda's advocate then withdrew all six petitions but pointed out that one of the cases mentioned Chheda as uncharged. Yagnik clarified that it was a mistake.

Chheda had initially  filed 16 petitions seeking to dismiss FIRs registered against her between April and June 2022 under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act. Sayed submitted that these FIRs these FIRS, which were filed within two months in various police stations in the state, were nearly identical. He alleged it was possibly a part of an extortion scheme by police officers, adding that some of those police officers involved are under departmental investigation.

“On instructions, Mr.Sayed, the learned counsel for the Petitioner seek withdrawal of the Writ Petitions… Permission granted. All Writ Petitions stand disposed off, as withdrawn,” the bench noted. 

