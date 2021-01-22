Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at Nashik Municipal Corporation headquarters, no casualties

Nashik: A massive fire broke out at the Nashik Municipal Corporation headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, in the city on Friday afternoon, though there were no casualties.

Officials said that the blaze suspected to have been caused by a short circuit was noticed in the 2nd-floor office of Shiv Sena's Leader of Opposition Ajay Boraste around noon when he was not present.

Soon, the flames spread to nearby chambers and gutted furniture, electrical fittings and office equipment even as 10 Nashik fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

An estimated 1,000-plus staff in the building was evacuated by police and fire brigade as thick smoke billowed from the premises.

NMC Commissioner Kailas Jadhav directed the officials concerned to probe the cause of fire.

The incident comes after a fire at a government hospital in Bhandara on January 9 killed 10 newborns, and another blaze at the Serum Institute of India's uncoming plant at Manjari on January 21, which claimed the lives of five labourers.