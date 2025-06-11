 Maharashtra Maritime Board Approves 12% PF Contribution For Employees, Clears Key Port Development Projects
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Maritime Board Approves 12% PF Contribution For Employees, Clears Key Port Development Projects

Maharashtra Maritime Board Approves 12% PF Contribution For Employees, Clears Key Port Development Projects

The decision was taken during the 83rd board meeting of MMB, chaired by Ports Minister Nitesh Rane. The board had been considering this issue for 22 years, and the approval is seen as a major boost for the employees.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 06:19 AM IST
article-image

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has approved a proposal to contribute 12% of the basic salary and dearness allowance towards the provident fund for its employees. This move is expected to benefit 149 employees of the board.

The decision was taken during the 83rd board meeting of MMB, chaired by Ports Minister Nitesh Rane. The board had been considering this issue for 22 years, and the approval is seen as a major boost for the employees.

Previously, employees were receiving a provident fund contribution of 10% on a salary cap of ₹15,000. Under the new decision, the contribution will now be 12% of the combined basic salary and dearness allowance, leading to a significant increase in retirement benefits.

Read Also
Maharashtra Maritime Board Defends Colaba Passenger Jetty Project Near Gateway Of India Amid...
article-image

The board also approved several other infrastructure projects, including:

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed

Investment in the Vadhvan port

Tendering process for construction of a breakwater and Ro-Ro jetty at Revdanda

Extension of the Letter of Intent for the captive passenger terminal proposal at Revdanda and Theronada

Approval of a ₹52 crore project for a Ro-Ro jetty at Borivali

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback