Maharashtra: Marathi Bhasha Diwas celebrated, MVA govt to pursue with the Centre for according Classical status to Marathi language

Maratha Bhasha Diwas was on Sunday celebrated across Maharashtra. Minister of Marathi Bhasha Subhash Desai said the state government has already taken a decision on display of name plates in Marathi by all shopkeepers across the state, adding that the government will move a bill in the ensuing budget session of the state legislature.

Marathi Bhasha Diwas is celebrated on the occasion of birth anniversary of Jnanpith Award winner VV Shirwadkar alias Kusumagraj.

Desai, who recently met the Union Cultural Affairs Minister Kishan Reddy, said the Centre should soon make announcement according classical status to Marathi Bhasha. ‘’Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Maharashtra will not remain silent unless its demands are met,’’ he added.

He said the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan is being constructed at Charni Road in south Mumbai and the foundation laying ceremony will soon take place. ‘’A grand Marathi Bhasha Bhavan will be constructed that will make you, all Marathi lovers, proud. How Marathi Bhasha is rich will be displayed in Marathi Bhasha Bhavan,’’ he noted.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was accompanied by Desai later at the function in the evening, gave away various prizes on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Diwas.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:20 PM IST