 Maharashtra: Man Repeatedly Rapes Married Woman In Palghar, Circulates Video On Social Media; 3 Held
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Palghar: A woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district was allegedly repeatedly raped by a man, who shot a video of the act and circulated it on social media, police said on Tuesday. 

The police on Monday registered an offence under section 376(2)(n) (rape committed repeatedly on the same woman) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused man and two others for their involvement in the crime, an official said.

Victim is said to be married

The accused befriended the victim, who is married. He repeatedly raped the woman and shot a video of her, which he then circulated on social media, he said. 

The woman approached the police with a complaint after she found out about the video, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

(With inputs from  PTI)

