Maharashtra: Man rapes and kills 17-year-old fiancée in Jalna

The 24-year-old accused is from Warud in Buldhana district, while the victim is from Belora.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo
A man allegedly raped and killed his 17-year-old fiancée in Maharashtra’s Jalna, a police official said on Sunday, 

The official said."They were supposed to get married on March 17 and their parents had gone to Lonar to buy wedding dresses. However, the accused on Saturday reached Belora, raped the teen girl and slit her throat."

Girl found in a pool of blood

"The girl was found in a pool of blood by kin. The accused had fled the village by then. Irate relatives protested and had to be pacified by senior officials including Superintendent of Police Akshay Shinde. They also demanded the accused's family return ₹2 lakh given as dowry," he added.

There was police presence in the village to maintain law and order and efforts were on to nab the accused, who has been charged for rape and murder under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Sevli police station official said.

