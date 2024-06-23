Maharashtra: Man Rams Speeding Car Into Chiplun Hotel Over Delay In Getting Water Bottle; Video Viral |

Ratnagiri: In a shocking incident in Konkan, a car driver rammed his vehicle into a hotel in Ratnagiri's Chiplun after not receiving a bottle of drinking water on time. The incident reportedly took place at Omi's Kitchen Hotel in Chiplun. The driver's frustration over the delayed water service escalated to this extreme action.

The entire episode was captured by the hotel's CCTV cameras. In the viral video, one can see the white car ramming into the hotel at a high speed causing damage to the two-wheelers parked outside. Fortunately, all customers and employees in the hotel were unharmed. According to a report by Saam TV, despite the severity of the incident, no case has been filed against the driver yet.

Watch The Video Here:

Another Tragic Accident Reported In Pune

In another troubling event, Mayur Mohite, the nephew of Dilip Mohite Patil, an MLA from Khed taluka near Pune, is accused of reckless driving leading to the death of two individuals. The crash occurred on the Pune-Nashik Highway near Kalamb.

Mayur Mohite allegedly collided with two motorcyclists while driving at high speed in the wrong lane around midnight on Sunday. The collision resulted in the death of Om Sunil Bhalerao, who died instantly at the scene, and left another rider critically injured.

An accident occurred Last night, on Pune- Nashik highway, where a speeding SUV hit two youngsters on a two wheeler tha SUV is said to be of nephew of NCP Ajit Pawar faction leader MLA Dilip Mohite Patil. One individual lost his life in this accident. pic.twitter.com/yBKWg01mKd — Vinay Tiwari (@vinaytiwari9697) June 23, 2024

Details On The Accident

The police were immediately informed and registered a case against Mayur Mohite. Authorities are also investigating whether Mayur was under the influence of alcohol during the accident. Initial reports and eyewitness accounts indicate that Mohite was driving towards Pune when the crash happened. The police have started a thorough investigation into the accident.

Eyewitnesses reported that Mayur Mohite's car hit the motorcycle with such force that it was thrown into the air, causing the riders to be flung to the roadside. Om Bhalerao, 19, sustained a fatal head injury. The second rider is currently being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital.