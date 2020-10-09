Maharashtra: Man held for supplying fighter aircraft information to Pakistan's ISI

Mumbai: The Nashik Unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a man for allegedly trading secrets about the Indian fighter aircrafts and their manufacturing unit at Nashik to the Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), on Thursday. The accused, an employee of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) was booked under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act.

Acting on a tip-off that a person was supplying secret information about Indian fighter aircrafts and their manufacturing Unit, HAL at Nashik to a foreigner, a trap was laid and the accused, an employee of HAL, was arrested by the Nashik unit of the ATS. During the probe, the accused was interrogated and he revealed that he was in constant touch with the ISI. The accused confessed of supplying secret information about Indian fighter aircrafts and their sensitive details, along with information related to HAL airbase and the prohibited areas inside the manufacturing unit.

Accordingly, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act. Police also seized three mobile handsets with five SIM cards and two memory cards. The seized material was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. He was produced in a court on Friday and remanded in police custody for ten days.