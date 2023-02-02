Maharashtra man falls to death while trying to dispose of friend's corpse in Amboli ghat | Picture for representation

Navi Mumbai: Man fell to death while disposing off corpse of a person he killed. Reportedly, the 30-year-old man had killed his friend along with an accomplice over a dispute; he was trying to do away with his corpse in Amboli ghat when he slipped and died.

According to a report in the Times of India mentioned that the deceased Bhauso Mane and his accomplice Tushar Pawar (28) killed a man named Sushant Khillare on Sunday after a dispute over a financial transaction.

The Mane-Pawar duo went to Amboli ghat to dispose of his body. However, in the process Mane lost balance and fell to his death with the corpse.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh: Teacher strangled to death on cam while giving online classes

Reportedly, the incident came to the fore when a local spotted one of the bodies and intimated police about the same on Tuesday, Januaury 31. Police officials with the rescuers recovered the bodies which were found 150 feet downhill.

Sawantwadi police official was quoted saying that because the region was infamous for being 'favourable spot' to dispose bodies, many CCTV cameras have been installed across the route. He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, another official added that they have registered an accidental death report and that family members of the all three persons will be quizzed and based on that they'll decide whether to lodge FIR.

Read Also German woman searches for doppelganger on Instagram, kills her to fake her own death

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)