Maharashtra: Man falls into pond, saved

Aurangabad: A 30-year-old youth who fell from the Saptkund waterfall near the world famous Ajanta Caves, into a pond below, in Aurangabad district was rescued by personnel from the Archaeological Survey of India and local residents, an official said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday evening, he said, adding that the man received only minor injuries.

"Ashok Bhausaheb Halkunde, hailing from Bandra in Mumbai, skid near the waterfall and fell into a pond below. The ASI team and local residents used a seat harness to rescue him," ASI official DV Danve, who was part of the rescue effort, said.

"It is baffling that he fell from a height and suffered only minor injuries requiring first-aid," he said.