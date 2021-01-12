Maharashtra: Man drives into dam after following Google Maps, drowns to death

While driving towards Kalsubai, they lost their way and sought guidance from Google Maps. Google showed them the nearest road from Kotul to Akole, however, it took them directly into a dam. Since it was dark, the trio didn’t notice it and accidentally drove into the water. According to reports, the bridge is out of bounds for four months after the monsoon, since the water from the Pimpalgaon Khand dam is released. Locals are aware of this and avoid taking the route.

The police said the three managed to open a window of the vehicle and escape from the drowning car. But, Ghule did not know how to swim, and hence could not rescue himself. Locals rushed to the spot to help the victims, but owing to the darkness they could not do much. Ghule's body was fished out of the water early on Sunday and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.