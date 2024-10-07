Maharashtra Govt Hikes Grant Money For Dalits' Housing Scheme

CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

The state government has nearly doubled the grant money provided under the Ramai Awas scheme for Dalits and the Shabari Awas Scheme for Adivasis in Maharashtra. This decision was made during the cabinet meeting held on Friday, October 4. The schemes are managed by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department of the state government.

Previously, grants of Rs 1.20 lakhs were provided in rural areas, while Rs 1.30 lakhs were given in Naxalite-affected and hilly regions for house construction. Now, the government has approved an increase in the grant amount to Rs 2.50 lakhs for both categories. Additionally, the total housing area has been expanded from 269 sq. ft. to 300 sq. ft.

Moreover, the state government has taken the decision to change the name of 106 ITI organisations and kept the name after great leaders and renowned social activists.

The Government Industrial Training Institute in Lower Parel, Mumbai, has been renamed after Prabhodhankar Thackeray. The Government Industrial Training Institute in Dharavi, Mumbai, has been renamed as the Namdar Jagannath (Nana) Shankarsheth Industrial Training Institute. Furthermore, the Government Industrial Training Institute (Minority) in Chandivali, Mumbai, will now be known as the Dr. Homi Bhabha Government Industrial Training Institute (Minority).