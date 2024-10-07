 Maharashtra Govt Hikes Grant Money For Dalits' Housing Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Hikes Grant Money For Dalits' Housing Scheme

Maharashtra Govt Hikes Grant Money For Dalits' Housing Scheme

Previously, grants of Rs 1.20 lakhs were provided in rural areas, while Rs 1.30 lakhs were given in Naxalite-affected and hilly regions for house construction.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

The state government has nearly doubled the grant money provided under the Ramai Awas scheme for Dalits and the Shabari Awas Scheme for Adivasis in Maharashtra. This decision was made during the cabinet meeting held on Friday, October 4. The schemes are managed by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department of the state government.

Previously, grants of Rs 1.20 lakhs were provided in rural areas, while Rs 1.30 lakhs were given in Naxalite-affected and hilly regions for house construction. Now, the government has approved an increase in the grant amount to Rs 2.50 lakhs for both categories. Additionally, the total housing area has been expanded from 269 sq. ft. to 300 sq. ft.

Read Also
'Mahayuti Govt Successfully Breaking Chains Of Maoists': CM Eknath Shinde At Union Home Ministry...
article-image

Moreover, the state government has taken the decision to change the name of 106 ITI organisations and kept the name after great leaders and renowned social activists. 

Read Also
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Allocates ₹1500 Crore For Textile Mill Workers' Housing Ahead Of State...
article-image

The Government Industrial Training Institute in Lower Parel, Mumbai, has been renamed after Prabhodhankar Thackeray. The Government Industrial Training Institute in Dharavi, Mumbai, has been renamed as the Namdar Jagannath (Nana) Shankarsheth Industrial Training Institute. Furthermore, the Government Industrial Training Institute (Minority) in Chandivali, Mumbai, will now be known as the Dr. Homi Bhabha Government Industrial Training Institute (Minority).

FPJ Shorts
Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Declares State’s Recruitment Efforts As Historic, Aiming For 1.7 Lakh Jobs By 2026; VIDEO
Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Declares State’s Recruitment Efforts As Historic, Aiming For 1.7 Lakh Jobs By 2026; VIDEO
Aditi Sharma On Being Replaced From Apollena & Being Roped In Again: ‘Jo Aapka Hai Wo Aapke Paas..’ (Exclusive)
Aditi Sharma On Being Replaced From Apollena & Being Roped In Again: ‘Jo Aapka Hai Wo Aapke Paas..’ (Exclusive)
Maharashtra: Govt Postpones Election Process For 35,000 Cooperative Institutions Until December 31 Amid Assembly Poll Preparations
Maharashtra: Govt Postpones Election Process For 35,000 Cooperative Institutions Until December 31 Amid Assembly Poll Preparations
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Railway Station Roof Damaged By Heavy Rains And Gusty Winds Amid Beautification Project, Visuals Surface
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Railway Station Roof Damaged By Heavy Rains And Gusty Winds Amid Beautification Project, Visuals Surface

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Govt Postpones Election Process For 35,000 Cooperative Institutions Until December 31...

Maharashtra: Govt Postpones Election Process For 35,000 Cooperative Institutions Until December 31...

Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Railway Station Roof Damaged By Heavy Rains And Gusty Winds Amid...

Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Railway Station Roof Damaged By Heavy Rains And Gusty Winds Amid...

Maharashtra Govt Hikes Grant Money For Dalits' Housing Scheme

Maharashtra Govt Hikes Grant Money For Dalits' Housing Scheme

Mumbai Metro 3: Over 8,500 Use Aqua Line Services Until 6 PM On First Day As Phase 1 Operations...

Mumbai Metro 3: Over 8,500 Use Aqua Line Services Until 6 PM On First Day As Phase 1 Operations...

Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Woman Survives High-Risk Tricuspid Valve Replacement Surgery At Wockhardt...

Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Woman Survives High-Risk Tricuspid Valve Replacement Surgery At Wockhardt...