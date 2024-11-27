Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues

Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues |

A tug-of-war has begun in the Mahayuti, with the BJP insisting that the next chief minister should be from the saffron party.

This argument is being supported by NCP leader Ajit Pawar as well as Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who has also stated that the BJP should hold the chief minister’s position, given that it has by far the largest number of legislators in the assembly.

However, the election was fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, and his faction of the Shiv Sena insists that he should continue as chief minister. This has created a deadlock in the decision-making process. Shiv Sena MPs, MLAs and party workers are actively campaigning for Shinde, making their position clear in the media and across social media platforms.

His supporters are also organising prayers and religious ceremonies to back their demand. On Tuesday, Lata Shinde, Eknath Shinde’s wife, performed a puja at the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik, praying for his reappointment as chief minister.

Meanwhile, RPI chief Athawale made a notable statement, revealing that the BJP high command has reportedly informed Shinde that Devendra Fadnavis will be the next CM. Athawale emphasised that the “Bihar model”, under which it was pre-decided that Nitish Kumar would be chief minister, does not apply in Maharashtra, as no such promise was made to Shinde. He urged Shinde to consider the BJP’s suggestions and accept a role in the state or central cabinet. Athawale also acknowledged the key contributions of Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar in ensuring the Mahayuti’s victory.

Sena leader Uday Samant strongly reacted to Athawale’s statement. “We are capable of resolving our own issues and do not need anyone’s advice,” he said. “I humbly request that Athawale refrain from offering suggestions to us.”

Mahayuti leaders have openly acknowledged the crucial role played by the RSS in their victory in Maharashtra. RSS members coordinated with Fadnavis for election-related tasks. Immediately after the polls, Fadnavis met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters. Given this, the RSS’ stance will be important. Therefore, the views of the RSS, along with the central leadership, will play a key role in determining who becomes the Chief Minister.

In Maharashtra, there is a possibility of a formula with one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers. However, there is also speculation that the top position could be rotated.