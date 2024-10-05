Maharashtra: Mahayuti Bets On Infrastructure To Turn Election Tide As PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro 3

PM Modi with CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai later in the day today (October 5) to inaugurate Phase 1 of the highly anticipated underground Metro 3 line (BKC-JVLR Aarey). Apart from Phase 1 of Metro 3, Modi will also unveil multiple development projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore across the state. Among the infrastructure projects the prime minister will launch is the Rs 12,220-crore Thane internal metro, which will have 20 elevated stations and two underground stations across a 29-km route.

The Prime Minister began his visit in Washim, where he inaugurated the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community.

In Washim, tried my hand at the Nangara, which has a very special place in the great Banjara culture. Our Government will make every possible effort to make this culture even more popular in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/snsZXobZLT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2024

BJP's Thrust On Infrastructure Development

In the recent months running up to the elections, Modi has inaugurated several long pending infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Maharashtra, including the coastal road and Atal Setu. This is in line with the BJP's thrust on infrastructure development which will also be used as part of their election strategy in the state elections.

"The BJP has always been big on infrastructure development. The blueprint for several large-scale infrastructure projects in the state was laid down during the Devendra Fadnavis government in 2014," said a senior BJP leader.

During his tenure as CM, Fadnavis set a blueprint for a cohesive infrastructure strategy that sought to add several metro lines, construct highways that will help in his vision of equitable development. Fadnavis' tenure marked the approval and initiation of some of the state’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, including the 701-kilometer Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, or Samruddhi Mahamarg, which has already begun to transform travel between key industrial hubs.

Today’s inauguration of Metro 3 adds to the growing list of projects launched under his leadership, which also includes Metro Lines 2A, 7, and 4, along with the introduction of waterways and smart traffic management systems. Metro 3 is expected to drastically improve connectivity in Mumbai, one of India's most congested urban centers.

🔸Inauguration of Banjara Virasat Museum at the auspicious hands of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji

🔸मा. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या शुभहस्ते बंजारा विरासत संग्रहालयाचे उदघाटन… pic.twitter.com/rSmeXDkfwR — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 5, 2024

Prime Minister Modi's recent visits to Maharashtra have further highlighted the government’s focus on infrastructure development. Just months ago, he inaugurated several projects worth over Rs 29,400 crore, including the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Project and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, both of which were conceptualized during Fadnavis's tenure. These efforts aim to not only reduce congestion but also ensure Mumbai’s future growth is sustainable.

Fadnavis, known for his hands-on approach, set up a dedicated war room to monitor the progress of infrastructure projects, working closely with agencies like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). This helped streamline project execution and bypass bureaucratic delays, ensuring timely completion.

As PM Modi inaugurates another milestone in Mumbai’s infrastructure journey today, the Mahayuti government is hoping these projects will provide a much-needed boost to the city and the state. The foundation laid by Fadnavis continues to shape Maharashtra’s urban and regional landscape, ensuring that the state remains at the forefront of India’s economic and infrastructural growth.