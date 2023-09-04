 Maharashtra: MahaRERA Finalises Project Grading Criteria
Maharashtra: MahaRERA Finalises Project Grading Criteria

The objective information of the project is expected to be released in the first phase which will include project details, location, developer, amenities, etc.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has finalised the proposed criteria for grading housing projects across the state. It will be known as ‘MahaRERA Grading Matrix’ and the rating will be issued based on the information provided by the developers to the regulator. First, the projects would be rated, then the promoters.

Apart from this, various factors will be taken into consideration while determining the rating. It will also look at the financial viability of the project, technical approvals from the competent authorities, ongoing litigation on the project, etc.

This evaluation will be done in two phases. In technical details, commencement certificate, quarterly and annual compliance report, project status, etc. Apart from this, financial details such as financial burden, financial progress of the project, annual audit certificate, etc and litigation will also be considered.

FPJ Special: MahaRERA Penalises Sunteck Realty For Registering Same Project Twice
