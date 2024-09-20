Maharashtra Lost Mega Solar Project From Gujarat Due To Politics: Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar

Opposition Leader In State Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar | File Image

Mumbai: A solar panel project, which was proposed to be set up at Nagpur, has been shifted to neighbouring Gujarat, claimed leader of opposition in assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress on September 19.

Wadettiwar said that the mega project would have brought investment worth Rs 18,000 crore to the state. “The project has gone out of the state due to political and bureaucratic apathy,” he alleged.

Wadettiwar noted this was the third mega industrial venture after VedantaFoxconn and Tata-Airbus projects to be moved to BJP-ruled Gujarat from Maharashtra, where the saffron party is a constituent of the ruling coalition.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant rejected Wadettiwar's claim.

Tagging a statement from the renewable energy company ReNew, he said the company has clarified it was not going anywhere.

The company is committed to invest Rs 1 lakh crore and generate 30,000 employment opportunities in Maharashtra, Samant asserted.