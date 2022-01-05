Maharashtra: LoP Pravin Darekar, State Women Commission chief Rupali Chakankar test COVID-19 positive

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday tested COVID 19 positive. This apart, the Maharashtra Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar was also detected positive.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s mother, wife, daughter and niece were also tested COVID 19 positive and currently they all are in home isolation.

‘’My corona test is positive and I am in isolation as per doctor's advice. Please, those who have come in contact with me should take proper care, if any symptoms are visible then undergo a test immediately,’’ said Darekar.

On the other hand, Chakankar said,’’ My report came positive when I was tested for corona due to mild symptoms. Everyone who came in contact with me should test themselves. Soon I will be back in the service of all of you.’’

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 07:25 PM IST