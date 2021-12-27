Maharashtra: LoP Devendra Fadnavis demands action against police over alleged attack attempt on BJP legislator

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) on Monday targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the alleged attack attempt on the party legislator from the state council Gopichand Padalkar. Fadnavis claimed that the police should have taken action against the mob of 200-250 people gathered when the alleged attack took place on Padalkar’s entourage in Sangli district.

Fadnavis claimed that the police registered an offence against Padalkar instead of those gathered there. He demanded the suspension of the concerned police officer.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar intervened and said the government was committed to protect every citizen in the state. He however, opined that elected representatives should show restraint while making statements especially against the political rivals.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:52 PM IST