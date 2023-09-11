Maharashtra Lokayukta Presents 2021 Performance Report to Governor

Governor Ramesh Bais | File pic

Mumbai: Lokayukta of Maharashtra, Justice V. M. Kanade (retd.), met Governor Ramesh Bais and presented to him the report on the performance of Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta for the year 2021 at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, on Monday.

According to the information provided by the Lokayukta office, a total of 6,617 cases were available to the Lokayukta for disposal during the year 2021. Out of these, 3,202 cases were disposed of, leaving a balance of 3,415 cases at the end of the year 2021.

The office has further stated that the institution of Lokayukta has succeeded in redressing the grievances of many complainants during the last 5 decades. It has mentioned that out of the total complaints taken up for enquiry, grievances in more than 75 complaints have been redressed to the satisfaction of the complainants.

