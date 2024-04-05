Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tussle Between Congress And Shiv Sena (UBT) Intensifies Over Sangli Constituency

Tussle between UBT Shivsena and Congress party has increased in the Sangli loksabha constituency. Both the parties have claimed over the seat but Uddhav Thackeray already announced the name of wrestler Chandrahar Patil as a candidate. Congress is still claiming the seat. Interestingly, Sanjay Raut on Friday went to Sangli to campaign Chandrahar Patil but none of the local congress leaders and workers participated in his rally.

Congress leaders were saying they were not invited for campaign. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Vishajit Kadam and Nana Patole are still claiming the Sangali seat. Congress MLA Vishwajit Kadam and congress leader Vishal Patil both have gone to Delhi to discuss the issue with Party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has warned Congress not to ask for a friendly fight. He made it clear that no friendly fight happens in Yuti and Aghadi.

Congress Aspirant Vishal Patil's Potential Role In Upcoming Elections

According to sources, Congress Aspirant Vishal Patil can be sent to Rajyasabha or he will be supported by the UBT Shivsena in the assembly election if he contests. talks are going on among the MVA alliance pertaining to this. "Every worker of a party wants his candidate to get a ticket from the constituency but it doesn't happen when the party is in alliance with another. Vishal patil is like our party worker and Shivsena will take care to send him to the parliament" Said Sanjay Raut in Sangli.

While speaking on the controversy of Sangli seat Sanjay Raut Said " During the MVA meeting, we all have taken the decision that the UBT Shivsena candidate will contest the election from Sangli. But when parties are in alliance some small differences remain. We have been told to contest Sangli seat in exchange for Kolhapur seat. We gave Ramtek seat to Congress and started campaigning for them at Ramtek", said Raut.

Congress Leaders' Statements Regarding Sangli Constituency Dispute

Congress MLA Vishwajit Kadam Said to Media " Vishal Patil and I are going to Delhi to discuss the issue with K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge ji. I will put all the grievances of Congress workers before them.The seat is of Congress and Congress should get it" Kadam also made it clear.

State Congress President Nana Patole said " Sanjay Raut has gone there to see the reality whether his candidate has support or not. We had a meeting at the residence of Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. where we told both UBT Shivsena and NCP SP that we have created a wave against modi at Vidarbha and shared some seats with both of you. We had made them aware not to contest elections in Bhiwandi and Sangli. We have sent a proposal to the party high command and they will make a decision accordingly." Patole added.