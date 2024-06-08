Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Fake Narratives By Opposition Played Big Role In Defeat, Claims DCM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: DCM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Fake narratives created by opposition played a big role in defeat of BJP in Loksabha election in Maharashtra. Opposition created fake perception like BJP will Change constitution and Mahayuti government failed to stop industries going outside of Maharashtra. Fadnavis was speaking in the Mumbai BJP MLAs meeting at Dadar. Fadnavis also said fake narrative was fourth opposition party.

"BJP was not fighting against only three opposition parties but four opposition parties. The fourth party was fake narrative created by opposition" Said Fadnavis.

"Fake narrative of changing constitution was seriously taken by the Dalit and Adiwasi people. We failed to counter that narrative effectively. In first three phase of elections, BJP could win four seats out of 24 seats due to fake narrative and later when we countered the fake narrative effectively then we gained remaining 13 seats in two phases." Explained Fadnavis.

Another narrative was created in the mind of Maratha community. "Despite of giving reservation two times, votes were taken away by the parties which had done nothing for them since 1980. We have done alot for Sarthi mahamandal and Anna Saheb Patil economic Mahamandal of Marathas we had strengthen them but we got less votes in Marathwada." Said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said Marathi voters have not voted Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. His party candidates received vote from one perticular community and that basis UBT candidates could win the seats in the election.

UBT candidate did not get much lead from Worli and Sewri area for South Mumbai constituency and Bhandup, Kanjur Marg Vikhroli area for North East Mumbai Constituency which is Marathi dominated.

Fadnavis also claimed that UBT Shivsena failed to gain seats from Konkan, Thane and Palghar area which UBT used to be claimed their bastion. " If Uddhav has sympathy then why it was not seen in the Konkan region? People have ousted UBT from Konkan." Said Fadnavis.

He further clarified that Opposition narrative of stealing investments and industries from Maharashtra was false. During the Uddhav Thackeray regime investment ratio of Maharashtra was lower then the Karnataka and Gujarat. But in last two years investment ratio in Maharashtra is on the first rank. Maharashtra is ahead of Gujarat and Karnataka. Even if we add investment of Karnataka and Gujarat together the Maharashtra is also ahead of their total.

Moreover, Fadnavis said there are 11 seats in Maharashtra where BJP has lost seats by 5 percent less votes. Fadnavis said while addressing the MLAs " Some people were saying I am resigning due to disappointment but I wanted to work for party. I met Amit Shah ji he also told me let the finish the swearing in ceremony we will make new blue print for Maharashtra."

Fadnavis also appealed workers and party bearers not to blame each other for defeat it send wrong message. We should rectify the mistakes and should go ahead.