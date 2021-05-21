Maharashtra logs less than 30K Covid cases in 24 hrs, 738 succumb to disease

Maharashtra witnessed less than 30,000 Covid cases on Thursday, with 29,911 new infections and 738 Covid deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 54,97,448, with 85,355 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, the active cases in the state have dropped below 4,00,000 until May 20.

“Of the 738 deaths reported today, 429 occurred in the last 48 hours and 309 in the last week. As the reconciliation process of deaths up to 13th May 2021 is completed today, there is an increase in death cases of various districts due to which the state 's total tally of deaths has increased by 246. Total non- Covid deaths are also reduced by 33,” said a senior health official.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,425 new infections and 59 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, increasing the total count to 6,93,664, with 14,468 fatalities so far. Moreover, the recovery rate has touched 93 percent, with 6,47,623 being recovered and discharged since the pandemic outbreak.

After over three months of surge, the daily cases in state have started declining gradually. The situation started changing ever since the state government imposed a complete lockdown on April 22, which has been extended till the early morning of June 1.

Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the state task force, said that those who are succumbing to the disease are not new patients and admitted to hospital at least three weeks ago. He said that the virus is fatal and patients are coming in a critical position. “These are the patients who were admitted almost three weeks ago but could not be recovered and succumbed to the disease. They are not new patients,” he said.