Maharashtra logs 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths, 5,756 recoveries on July 18

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 9,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,03,486. Besides, 180 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,27,031.

5,756 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 59,80,350. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.24%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.

Currently, 5,67,585 people are in home quarantine and 4,066 people are in institutional quarantine.