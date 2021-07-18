Maharashtra logs 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths, 5,756 recoveries on July 18

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 9,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,03,486. Besides, 180 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,27,031.
5,756 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 59,80,350. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.24%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.
Currently, 5,67,585 people are in home quarantine and 4,066 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1481 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1078 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2320 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 3662 new cases, Aurangabad circle 64, Latur circle 280, Akola circle 55, and Nagpur circle recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases.
