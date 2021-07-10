Maharashtra logs 8,296 new COVID-19 cases, 176 deaths, 6,026 recoveries on July 10

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 8,296 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,14,000. Besides, 176 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,25,528.

6,026 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 59,06,466. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.05%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.

Currently, 5,85,580 people are in home quarantine and 4,737 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1674 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 578 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2338 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3214 new cases, Aurangabad circle 101, Latur circle 251, Akola circle 69, and Nagpur circle recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Centre said it has asked all states and Union territories (UT) to ensure strict compliance with the national directives for COVID-19 management and take necessary measures under the Disaster Management Act. The Centre also stated that while the opening of activities after a decline in COVID-19 cases was essential, the states and UTs must ensure that "the whole process is carefully calibrated".