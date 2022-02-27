Maharashtra logs 782 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 1,361 recoveries on February 27

Maharashtra on Sunday, February 27, recorded 782 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 10,250. Besides, 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,675.

1,361 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,10,376. The recovery rate in the state is 98.03%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 1,36,445 people are in home quarantine and 744 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 185 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 141 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 276 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 21 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 10 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 18 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 47 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 84 fresh cases.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 06:57 PM IST