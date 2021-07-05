Maharashtra logs 6,740 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths; 13,027 patients discharged

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,740 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,16,827. Besides, 51 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,23,136.

13,027 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,61,720. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.02%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.

Currently, 6,42,253 people are in home quarantine and 4,233 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1418 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 489 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1550 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 2783 new cases, Aurangabad circle 179, Latur circle 179, Akola circle 100, and Nagpur circle recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant of coronavirus is eight times less sensitive to antibodies generated by vaccines as compared to the original strain that came from China's Wuhan, according to a new study.

The study, which was conducted on more than 100 healthcare workers (HCWs) at three centres in India including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here, found that the B.1.617.2 Delta variant not only dominates vaccine-breakthrough infections with higher respiratory viral loads compared to non-Delta infections (Ct value of 16.5 versus 19) but also generates greater transmission among the fully vaccinated HCWs.