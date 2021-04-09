Maharashtra logs 59K fresh corona cases, 301 deaths in 24 hrs

For the third consecutive day, more than 300 COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, with 301 patients succumbing to the SATS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 57,329. The state witnessed 59,000 cases in the last 24 hours, with 58,993 new infections being reported, pushing its tally to 32,88,540 till now.

“Of the 301 deaths reported today, 158 occurred in the last 48 hours and 91 in the last week. Rest 52 deaths are from the period before last week. Of these 52 deaths, 18 occurred in Pune, 10 in Nagpur, seven in Solapur, five in Nashik, three each in Jalna, Nanded, two each in Nandurbar, Sangli and one each in Hingoli and Parbhani,” said a senior health official.

Mumbai reported less than 10,000 cases on Friday, with 9,200 new infections and 35 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 5,00,898, with 11,909 deaths so far. However, the recovery rate of Mumbai dropped to 79 per cent, with 3,97,613 patients being discharged till now.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state covid-19 task force said the cases in the city will drop in the next with the new restrictions in place. Moreover citizens need to adhere to the covid norms to curb the cases. “The second wave has a significant number of cases of the new strain of the virus which is also affecting more children and young people. The state needs to take all precautions to break the chain of the virus,” he said.

Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of the state health department said, “Now, we are recording more cases than we predicted. The state has already recorded 50% more active cases during this wave, in comparison to its previous wave in September 2020. If cases increase in this proportion, by April 17 we will have around 568,000 active cases.”