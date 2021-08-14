Maharashtra logs 5,787 COVID-19 new cases, 134 deaths and 5,352 recoveries on August 14

Maharashtra on Saturday, August 14, recorded 5,787 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 63,262. Besides, 134 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,34,909.

5,352 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,86,223. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.84%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11%.

Currently, 3,73,812 people are in home quarantine and 2,512 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 733 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 980 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2481 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1238 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 38 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 259 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 27 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 31 fresh cases.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 08:51 PM IST