Maharashtra logs 525 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths, 992 recoveries on March 4; 206 fresh cases of Omicron variant reported

Maharashtra on Friday, March 4, recorded 992 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 4,476. Besides, 9 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,727.

992 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,15,711. The recovery rate in the state is 98.07%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 28,878 people are in home quarantine and 595 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 131 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 71 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 206 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 30 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 18 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 13 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 14 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 42 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 206 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Of these, 146 patients have been reported by B J Medical College and 60 patients have been reported by National Chemical Laboratory. Till date, a total of 5211 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 4629 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. Until now 9382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 8944 patients have been received. 438 results are awaited.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:39 PM IST