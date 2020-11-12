Maharashtra logs 4,907 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday

Maharashtra Wednesday recorded 4,907 new infections and 125 covid-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 17,31,833, with 45,560 deaths so far. However, the recovery rate has now increased to 92.23 percent, while the covid fatality rate is still constant at 2.62 per cent over the last three months.

Meanwhile, after reporting less than 600 cases for two consecutive days, the number of cases in Mumbai has almost doubled in the last 24 hours. The city recorded 1,069 new cases and 22 covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, increasing the total count to 2,66,746, with 10,503 fatalities till now.

The graph of fresh infections is gradually going down in the past 45 days. The downward trend in cases that started from the last week of September has continued even in the second week of November. On September 26, the state reported 20,419 cases and since then, it is on a decline. For the past two consecutive days, fresh infections have not crossed the 4,000-mark. On November 9, cases recorded were 3,277 cases.

However, the danger is not yet over as there are concerns over a possible rise in the number of cases by the end of this month. “This is the reason that the temporary facilities developed to fight against Covid-19 have been continued, despite beds at Covid care facilities and field hospitals being vacant with the number of active cases drastically reducing,” said a senior official from the state health department.

Health officials said the next 20 days are crucial and people will have to maintain social distancing, avoid crowding and wear masks to prevent another surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

“Even if the numbers are coming in control, Diwali and the next 15 days after Diwali are the biggest challenges. European countries have gone on lockdown again and if we have to go into a lockdown again, it will be very tough. I am seeing many people are not wearing masks, it will not be tolerated. Those who do not wear masks will be fined. An estimation said a patient without a mask could infect up to 400 people,” he said.