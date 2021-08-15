Maharashtra logs 4,797 COVID-19 new cases, 130 deaths and 3,710 recoveries on August 15

Maharashtra on Sunday, August 15, recorded 4,797 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 64,219. Besides, 130 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,35,039.

3,710 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,89,933. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.83%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11%.

Currently, 3,59,642 people are in home quarantine and 2,453 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 699 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 901 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1982 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 921 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 55 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 197 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 35 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 7 fresh cases.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 07:05 PM IST