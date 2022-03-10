Maharashtra logs 452 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 494 recoveries today

Maharashtra on Thursday, March 10, recorded 452 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,963. Besides, 4 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,749.

494 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,19,594. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently 22,235 people are in home quarantine and 599 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:58 PM IST