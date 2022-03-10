e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

Maharashtra logs 452 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 494 recoveries today

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra logs 452 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 494 recoveries today | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Maharashtra on Thursday, March 10, recorded 452 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,963. Besides, 4 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,749.

494 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,19,594. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently 22,235 people are in home quarantine and 599 people are in institutional quarantine.

