Maharashtra logs 44,388 new COVID-19 cases, 207 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Sunday, January 9, recorded 44,388 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,02,259. Besides, 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,639.

15,351 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,72,432. The recovery rate in the state is 95.98%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.

Currently, 10,76,996 people are in home quarantine and 2,614 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 33299 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1497 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 6933 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 575 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 321 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 355 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 249 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 1159 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 207 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Sunday. Of these, 155 have been reported by B J medical College and 52 have been reported by National Institute of Virology. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 1,216.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:03 PM IST