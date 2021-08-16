Maharashtra logs 4,145 COVID-19 new cases, 100 deaths and 5,811 recoveries on August 16

Maharashtra on Monday, August 16, recorded 4,145 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 62,452. Besides, 100 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,35,139.

5,811 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,95,744. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.86%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11%.

Currently, 3,53,129 people are in home quarantine and 2,530 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 465 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 769 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1799 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 900 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 11 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 169 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 21 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 11 fresh cases.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 07:09 PM IST