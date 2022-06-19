e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra logs 4004 new COVID-19 cases, 3085 recoveries on June 19; one death reported

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
(PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Maharashtra on Sunday, June 19, recorded 4,004 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 23,746. Besides, 1 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,47,886.

3085 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,64,117. The recovery rate in the state is 97.84%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3358 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 408 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 43 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 11 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 13 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 24 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 87 fresh cases.

