Maharashtra logs 3,663 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday

Maharashtra reported 3,663 new coronavirus cases and 39 covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, continuing the trend of increase in cases in the last few days, pushing its tally to 20,71,306 with 51,591 deaths so far. Mumbai, meanwhile reported 461 new cases and three covid deaths, increasing its total count to 3,15,030, with 11,423.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there was no reason to panic but safety norms must be followed, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that if people did not follow social distancing and wear masks, another lockdown may follow.

Since last Wednesday, Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 cases on a daily basis. On Sunday, it recorded 4,092 cases, the highest single-day spike in more than a month. Moreover, the number of districts showing a rise in active COVID- 19 patients has increased in the last few days, the government data showed.

“There has been a relaxation in travel restrictions since February 1 which could have been one of the factors behind the increase in numbers,” said a health department official.

State surveillance officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate in the state was 95.7 per cent, and the case fatality rate was 2.49 per cent. Dr. Awate further said there could be various factors for the rise, including the weather pattern. “The cold weather has risen and, three to four weeks ago, there were gram panchayat elections across 14,000 villages where people stepped out for campaigning. Family functions have increased in a big way with marriages seeing a large number of guests and all this may have resulted in a slight increase.”