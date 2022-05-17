e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Maharashtra logs 266 new COVID-19 cases, 241 recoveries on May 17; zero deaths reported

Maharashtra logs 266 new COVID-19 cases, 241 recoveries on May 17; zero deaths reported

Besides, zero COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,47,855

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

Maharashtra records 153 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 135 recoveries on April 26 |
Maharashtra records 153 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 135 recoveries on April 26 |
Advertisement

Maharashtra on Friday, May 17, recorded 266 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1551. Besides, zero COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,47,855.

241 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,31,829. The recovery rate in the state is 98.10%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 197 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 62 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 0 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 4 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 0 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 0 fresh cases.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: Differences among ruling partners do not mean anything wrong with the MVA, says Dilip... Maharashtra: Differences among ruling partners do not mean anything wrong with the MVA, says Dilip...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:50 PM IST