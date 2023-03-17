Maharashtra logs 226 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate higher than country's

Representative image |

Maharashtra on Thursday logged 226 Covid-19 cases – up from 176 a day earlier – taking the overall tally to 81,39,055, according to the state Health Department.

The number of active cases increased to 926 until March 16, compared to 258 (until March 3), data show.

According to medical experts, the rise in Covid cases can be linked to environmental factors and widening day-night temperature variation.

On Thursday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the Maharashtra Health Department after the state reported an increase in Covid cases and positivity rate.

In its letter to Sanjay Khandare, Principal Secretary, Public Health, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said Maharashtra’s positivity rate (1.92%) was higher than the country’s (0.61%).

Maharashtra reported an increase in cases from 355 for the week ending March 8 to 668 for the week ending March 15.

The Centre has asked the state to monitor new and emerging clusters of Covid-19 cases and conduct adequate, proactive testing.

Doctors in Mumbai said that while they were not seeing many Covid-19 cases, with the rise in H3N2 cases and other flu cases, people should continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. They should observe hand and cough hygiene, and wear masks in crowded places, the doctors said.

H3N2 CASES: The number of H3N2 cases has more than doubled in the last 24 hours. Influenza cases in Maharashtra increased to 119 from 58 (until March 15). In Nagpur, meanwhile, doctors have ruled out H3N2 infection as the cause of a recent death.