Maharashtra logs 2,068 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths, 4,709 recoveries on February 18

Maharashtra on Friday, February 18, recorded 2,068 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 21,159. Besides, 15 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,547.

4,709 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,86,670. The recovery rate in the state is 97.85%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 2,37,252 people are in home quarantine and 1,139 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 403 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 397 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 654 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 94 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 66 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 78 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 143 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 233 fresh cases.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:51 PM IST