Maharashtra logs 1,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,845 recoveries on August 27; six deaths reported

Maharashtra on Saturday, August 27, recorded 1,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 11,743. in the state. Besides, 6 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,48,224.

1,845 patients were discharged today, taking the tally to 79,34,878. The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.02% while the fatality rate is at 1.83%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1144 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, and Nandurbar--reported 154 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, and Satara--recorded 264 353 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri-- reported 58 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Parbhani MC-- reported 12 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, and Nanded MC--recorded 39 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, and Washim-- recorded 9 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, and Gadchiroli --reported 43 fresh cases.