e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra logs 1,600 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1864 recoveries on August 31; five deaths reported

The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.04% while the fatality rate is at 1.83%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Maharashtra on August 31, recorded 1,600 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 10,633 in the state. Besides, 5 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,48,247.

1,864 patients were discharged today, taking the tally to 79,41,458. The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.04% while the fatality rate is at 1.83%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1125 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, and Nandurbar--reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, and Satara--recorded 264 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri-- reported 46 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Parbhani MC-- reported 10 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, and Nanded MC--recorded 23 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, and Washim-- recorded 22 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, and Gadchiroli --reported 49 fresh cases.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra logs 1,600 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1864 recoveries on August 31; five deaths reported

RECENT STORIES

Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's cases, marriage, 'still enjoyed gifts': ED

Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's cases, marriage, 'still enjoyed gifts': ED

Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong win toss, put India into bat

Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong win toss, put India into bat

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Hong Kong put India into bat

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Hong Kong put India into bat

India's GDP records double-digit growth of 13.5% in Q1 2022-23

India's GDP records double-digit growth of 13.5% in Q1 2022-23

'Rahul Dravid will play this team': Harbhajan Singh on India's team selection for the Hong Kong game...

'Rahul Dravid will play this team': Harbhajan Singh on India's team selection for the Hong Kong game...