Maharashtra logs 1,600 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1864 recoveries on August 31; five deaths reported

Maharashtra on August 31, recorded 1,600 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 10,633 in the state. Besides, 5 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,48,247.

1,864 patients were discharged today, taking the tally to 79,41,458. The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.04% while the fatality rate is at 1.83%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1125 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, and Nandurbar--reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, and Satara--recorded 264 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri-- reported 46 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Parbhani MC-- reported 10 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, and Nanded MC--recorded 23 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, and Washim-- recorded 22 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, and Gadchiroli --reported 49 fresh cases.